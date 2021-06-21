18 Fitness Equipment Deals On Amazon To Get You Pumped

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

People have been working out at home more than ever before since the pandemic began. And while gyms and classes are back up and running, some people are determined to continue their love affair with their home gym.

And that means equipment. In fact, it doesn’t matter if you’ve been working out at home for ages, or you’re completely new to it – buying new equipment is a great way to shake things up and get you excited about moving again.

There are simple things you can buy: from fitness mats to cushion your knees when you’re doing reverse lunges, to kettlebells to take your routine up a notch. It might even be something small like a resistance band. Or, you could go big: how about an indoor exercise bike, so you can cycle while watching TV? Or a set of fancy new running trainers that’ll inspire you to go pace through the hills?

We’ve scoured through the deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021 to find the best fitness purchases that’ll take your exercise routine to a new level.

