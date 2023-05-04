Fitness Experts Say This Is The Type Of Workout You Should Be Doing On Your Period

LaylaBird via Getty Images

If you’re someone who menstruates, you’ll know that being on your period is not fun. You’re in pain, you feel tired and you just feel a bit out of it. However, this shouldn’t stop you from exercising when it’s the time of the month.

Periods can disrupt our routines and make the thought of working out overwhelming. 1 in 4 women, who were members of their gym, have left the gym or a class early due to their period, or have canceled a gym class or gym session altogether as they felt uncomfortable, unmotivated, and were worried about leakage, according to MADE wellness centre.

There’s a lot of misinformation about fitness and periods which is why fitness, wellness and nutrition expert Penny Weston everything she knows on the topic.

Should I still exercise if I have my period?

There’s absolutely no need to stop exercising completely when you’re on your period, “it can in fact make you feel better,” Wetson says.

“As we know, exercising releases endorphins which help boost your mood - so this can decrease the symptoms of PMS. Endorphins are also proven to be the body’s natural painkillers, therefore exercise can help alleviate any feeling of discomfort you may have,” she adds.

What exercises shall I do?

During our menstrual cycle, our bodies go through physical and chemical changes which can impact our energy levels.

“The first one to three days tend to be when your period is at its heaviest and most uncomfortable, this is when I would suggest doing some lighter cardio exercises,” Wetson says.

She continues: “You’re still building up a sweat and releasing endorphins, but you don’t need to go too wild. I find that cycling really helps me when on my period.”

Yoga can also be a great way to reduce cramps, soreness, and tenderness, but avoid moves like headstands - as that can increase menstrual flow!

“You can definitely still do weight training if you feel like it, but I would advise lifting lighter weights as doing too much can lead to increased inflammation,” Wetson explains.

She suggests focusing on low-intensity workouts with increased recovery time.

“Any exercise you do on your period can feel much more difficult than it normally would,” Wetson adds.

Leakage

No one wants to leak in the middle of a pilates class. ’If this is something you are worried about then you could always work out at home until you feel more comfortable,” Wetson says.

Recently, England’s women’s football team, The Lionesses, announced that they’ve changed their kit from white shorts to dark blue for this year’s world cup. England player, Beth Mead, explained that the original colour was ‘not practical’.

The new shorts also feature a ‘leak protection’ liner, so players do not need to worry about any leakage when playing a game.

What foods can help with periods?

Recommended foods include beans, as they’re rich in magnesium and can reduce water retention and bloating. “I love lentils, especially adding them to soup. Low-fat dairy products are ideal for calcium and vitamin D so try milk, cheese, and low-fat Greek yogurt,” Wetson says.

Additionally, eggs are packed with vitamins D, B6 and E. Vitamin E can help reduce headaches and breast tenderness. “For vitamin E, nuts and green, leafy vegetables are also great. Chicken, fish, potatoes, and carrots are high in vitamin B6,” Wetson adds.

We all find a bit of chocolate comforting when we are on our period but you should try switching to dark chocolate, which is rich in iron and magnesium.

Wetson recommends: “Magnesium is really helpful for PMS because it helps regulate serotonin levels, which can impact your mood. It is also known to reduce bloating and breast tenderness.