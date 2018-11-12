Five-Minute Neck Scan Could Predict Dementia Risk In Later Life

A simple five-minute neck scan could be used to spot dementia in people around a decade before symptoms start to show, new research suggests.

The scan of blood vessels – which predicts cognitive decline 10 years before symptoms appear – could become part of routine screening for people at risk of developing dementia, if it can be proven in further studies.

Researchers said as the heart beats, it generates a physical pulse that travels around the body. Healthy, elastic vessels near the heart usually diminish the energy carried by this pulse by cushioning each heartbeat, preventing the pulse from reaching delicate blood vessels elsewhere in the body.

Factors such as ageing and high blood pressure cause stiffening of these blood vessels, however, and may diminish their protective effect. As a result, a progressively stronger pulse can travel deep into the fragile vessels which supply the brain.

Over time, this can cause damage to the small vessels of the brain, structural changes in the brain’s blood vessel network and minor bleeds known as mini strokes, which may contribute to the development of dementia.