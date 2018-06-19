Five Of Chris Grayling's Greatest Hits As Transport Secretary Survives No Confidence Vote

Empics Entertainment

Beleaguered transport secretary Chris Grayling faced another tough day in the office on Tuesday when Labour called for his head after weeks of train timetable chaos. The party tabled a motion of no-confidence in the cabinet minister, with shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald blaming him for the “totally unacceptable state of the railway”. “I don’t want to personalise the issue and I don’t expect the secretary of state to know every detail of what happens in his department,” McDonald said. “It’s just everything he does and everything he stands for, it’s nothing personal.” (Ouch.) Grayling was saved by his Tory colleagues, with Labour’s motion narrowly defeated by 305 votes to 285. But it’s not the first time his position has looked far from “strong and stable”. HuffPost UK takes a look back at a handful of Grayling’s greatest gaffes during his time in Westminster: The ‘Dannatt Incident’

Back in 2009, Grayling set toes curling when he suggested Labour’s decision to make former Army leader General Sir Richard Dannatt a peer was a “political gimmick”... only to realise later it was his own party who made the call. “We have seen too many appointments to this government of external people where its all been about Gordon Brown’s PR,” he lambasted in an interview with the BBC. A shame-faced Grayling, who was shadow home secretary at the time, later claimed he had “misheard the question”, adding that he was “really delighted” it was actually a Conservative appointment. “I wish I’d known beforehand - it’s a bit embarrassing really, because I’d have liked to give General Dannatt a more enthusiastic welcome.” The accidental call-up While it wasn’t actually Grayling’s fault, it would be remiss to forget the time the Tories accidentally named him as party chair in a bungled cabinet reshuffle announcement. The tweet from Conservative HQ was deleted just seconds later, with Brandon Lewis announced as taking over the role. But that didn’t stop gaffe-loving reporters from revelling in the mistake. While the FT’s Jim Pickard congratulated Grayling for avoiding “any major scandals” during his short-lived tenure, Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff asked whether it was “too soon to talk of a legacy”.

First Tories announce Chris Grayling as chair of the party, now it appears to be Brandon Lewis? I wonder who next for party chair? I thought we were at the end of pantomime season? 😂#cabinetreshuffle #ToryMess2018 pic.twitter.com/6eCTmfiDf5 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) January 8, 2018

The time he revealed his TV habits Grayling raised eyebrows during his time as shadow home secretary when he compared “broken Britain” to cult HBO TV show The Wire, which famously focused on the gritty underworld of Baltimore’s drugs scene. Politicians and local police in the Moss Side district of Manchester, which he compared to the Maryland city, we less than pleased and the MP was accused of trying to make himself “sound cool” after he argued that the UK was fighting the same “urban war” as the US when it came to gang culture and street violence. “The Wire used to be just a work of fiction for British viewers. But under this government, in many parts of British cities, The Wire has become a part of real life in this country too,” he said in a speech attacking the then-Labour government in 2009. When he ‘misread’ the situation In 2014, then-justice-secretary Grayling was accused of banning books for inmates after new prison policies stopped people from sending them to their loved ones behind bars. High-profile authors including Philip Pullman and Mark Haddon rallied against the decision, with Pullman calling it “one of the most disgusting, mean, vindictive acts of a barbaric government”.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters Author Philip Pullman was *not* happy