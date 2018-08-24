Five Steps To Ensure Your Child Is School-Ready

With September around the corner, in just a few weeks, parents around the country will be sniffling at the school gates, as they wave off their babies starting their first day at school.

While some worry about separation anxiety and others how they will juggle the new work-life balance and early pick-up’s, a far more worrying prospect is at hand….

The latest findings from Ofsted’s chief inspector Amanda Spielman has highlighted the concerning rising number of children starting school who lack basic hygiene and communications skills.

As a result, these children are starting school on the back foot, at a vital time in their education. Furthermore, the findings reveal that it may waste more than a million hours per year in teaching time, as teaching staff have to make up time helping to assist and clean the children, notably following visits to the bathroom.

Now, the woman who calls herself ‘Supernanny’ has waded in to the debate, declaring on her twitter page that parents have become “lazy” and “enabling” by not teaching children the life skills they need.

Her full tweet reads: