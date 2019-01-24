Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also (obviously) be reprising her role as the title character.

The two acting legends – who you might recognise from ‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’ and ‘Harry Potter’, respectively – join ‘Sherlock’ actor Andrew Scott in the upcoming series, alongside returning stars including Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford and Hugh Skinner in the cast.

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Fiona Shaw have landed guest roles in the second series of ‘Fleabag’ .

A press release announcing the new additions to the cast also teases more about what fans can expect from the series.

“Fleabag is back for a second bite, and this time she is going toe to toe with the man upstairs,” it reads. “In an unexpected twist of fate, our lost little rascal meets a Priest (Andrew Scott) who jolts her into seeing the world in a different way.

“Picking up a year on, there are still old wounds to unpick and new ones to dress as the next chapter of Fleabag’s life takes her to hell and back.”

The episodes will see Fleabag and her sister Claire brought together by “an unexpected attack” and tensions will rise as a new side to Claire emerges.

Fleabag and her dad will still be working through some issues while Godmother (Olivia Colman) does her best to worm her way into her step-daughters’ lives.

On joining the cast, Kristin Scott Thomas said in a statement: “Phoebe Waller Bridge cannot be ignored.

“She manages to hit core issues with sledgehammer brutality as she trips along with a spring in her step.