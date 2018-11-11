The stars of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ have now begun landing in Australia, ahead of this year’s series, which launches next week.
Former ‘X Factor’ finalist Fleur East, who had a huge hit with ‘Sax’ after her time on the competition, is the first of the new contestants to be snapped by photographers at Brisbane airport.
Fleur was one of nine stars featured on a list of “leaked” ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants this weekend, having first been rumoured for the show earlier this year.
More stars from the line-up are expected to land in Australia in the next few days, ahead of the live launch of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ on Sunday 18 November.
Fleur is best remembered for her time on ‘The X Factor’ in 2015, during which her performance of ‘Uptown Funk’ forced Mark Ronson to bring forward the track’s release date.
Though she later released the album, ‘Love, Sax And Flashbacks’, she was eventually dropped by Simon Cowell’s label before her second release saw the light of day.
Also on the list of leaked contestants are ‘DIY SOS’ presenter Nick Knowles, The Vamps’ guitarist James McVey and Anne Hegerty, best known as “The Governess” on the ITV daytime game show ‘The Chase’.
Completing the list are former football manager Harry Redknapp, ‘Inbetweeners’ actress Emily Atack and soap stars Rita Simons, Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Sair Khan.
A mysterious high-profile 10th celebrity is also thought to be on the line-up, though their identity is being kept a secret, while two more stars are expected to join the show later on in the series.
This year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ is the first not to be fronted by Ant McPartlin, with his regular co-host Declan Donnelly presenting each show live with This Morning’s Holly Willoughby.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ launches on Sunday 18 November at 9pm on ITV.