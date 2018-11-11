The stars of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ have now begun landing in Australia, ahead of this year’s series, which launches next week. Former ‘X Factor’ finalist Fleur East, who had a huge hit with ‘Sax’ after her time on the competition, is the first of the new contestants to be snapped by photographers at Brisbane airport. Fleur was one of nine stars featured on a list of “leaked” ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants this weekend, having first been rumoured for the show earlier this year.

James Gourley/Rex/Shutterstock Fleur East at Brisbane airport

More stars from the line-up are expected to land in Australia in the next few days, ahead of the live launch of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ on Sunday 18 November. Fleur is best remembered for her time on ‘The X Factor’ in 2015, during which her performance of ‘Uptown Funk’ forced Mark Ronson to bring forward the track’s release date. Though she later released the album, ‘Love, Sax And Flashbacks’, she was eventually dropped by Simon Cowell’s label before her second release saw the light of day.

Matthew McNulty via Getty Images Fleur East performing on stage in 2016