Flight Attendant Revealed The 1 Thing You Should Do With A Water Bottle When You Enter A Hotel Room

Ekaterina Goncharova via Getty Images

If anyone is going to know how to have a safe and comfortable stay in a hotel room, it’s going to be a flight attendant, right?

Of course, the last thing you want to think about on holiday or a trip is the prospect of being in any kind of danger but when it comes to being away from home, it’s always better to be safe thna sorry.

Advertisement

With this in mind, one KLM flight attendant took to TikTok to share her essential travel safety tips

How to check that your hotel room is safe

Flight attendant Esther Sturrus shared her trick that involves a single water bottle.

She said that if you want to check under the bed to see if somebody’s there without actually looking, you should throw a water bottle under. If it rolls out at thew other side, you’re safe.

The flight attendant also revealed that if you don’t have speakers and want to listen to music out loud, you should pop your phone in a cup for a mini-speaker experience.

Advertisement

How to ensure that you are safe in your hotel

According to the security experts at Safe, travellers should follow these steps to ensure that their hotel stay is as safe as possible:

Before booking, check the crime rate in the area your hotel is in. Safe recommend researching the hotel’s safety features, such as surveillance cameras, well-lit parking areas and secure entrances

Keep your room information to yourself. Only give your hotel name and room to trusted people and don’t say your room number out loud in public

Keep your belongings safe. Utilise the in-room hotel safe provided to store valuable items such as cash, jewellery, passports, and electronics

Consider door safety and even invest in a cheap doorstop to offer enhanced security