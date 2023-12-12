Flight Attendant Reveals The Best Meal To Eat On A Flight

Whether you enjoy an array of in-flight snacks or tuck into a hot meal, there’s nothing quite like food to break up the monotony of flying.

However, according to one flight attendant who spoke with The Express, there’s one specific meal that’s the ‘tastiest’ on flights but it’s best to order it in advance.

Advertisement

One for the more organised folks among us, then.

The best food to order on a flight

According to the flight attendant,

“There is always one meat and one veggie option anyway, but if you pre-order a vegetarian you’ll get served before everyone else.”

And, what is the best food to order?

Well, the answer is actually really simple! According to the attendant, “pasta dishes are always the tastiest!”

Additionally, if you’re really keen to get your food promptly, you might want to sit near the front of the plane.

The attendant revealed that food is usually served from the front of the cabin to the back, the only exception being extremely busy flights where food is served by two trollies from either end of the plane.

Advertisement

What you should never order on a flight

Of course, what you should and should not consume on a flight is a hot topic and one ex-flight attendant recently revealed on TikTok that the one thing you should never order on a flight is actually drip coffee.

This is because not only are the tanks rarely cleaned, the coffee pot itself is emptied into the toilet and attendants have to get quite close to the toilet bowl which can cause a “backsplash of bacteria”. Yuck.

Instead, the attendant advised arriving 10 minutes and getting a coffee to take with you onto the flight.