Birmingham Airport: Flights Suspended Due To Air Traffic Control Fault

Flights to and from Birmingham Airport have been temporarily suspended due to an air traffic control fault.

Passengers are being advised to check departures and arrivals with their airline.

A statement from the airport read: “We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to our passengers.”

Flights are expected to be affected until 10pm, with one plane coming in from Amsterdam forced to circle above the runway multiple times.

Air traffic management organisation Eurocontrol said that the fault was caused by a failure of the electronic flight plan system.

It added that arrivals were “unavailable” and there were “few flights with high delays”.

The fault follows days of chaos at Gatwick airport, after reported drone activity brought operations to a standstill.