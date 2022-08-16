Florence Pugh Confirms Zach Braff Split After Three Years Together

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff James Veysey/Shutterstock/John Nacion/NurPhoto

Florence Pugh has announced that she and fellow actor Zach Braff are no longer together.

The Oscar nominee and former Scrubs actor began their romance in April 2019, and privately made the decision to end their relationship earlier this year.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the Little Women star said: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

Advertisement

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that.”

Over the course of their relationship, Florence and Zach were at the centre of much discussion about their 24-year age gap, which she addressed on several occasions.

Discussing media attention that came with being in a high-profile romance, she added: “Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong.

“I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.”

Advertisement

Florence previously said of the scrutiny her relationship with Zach has been placed under: “I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.

“I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it, but it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there.

“It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there.