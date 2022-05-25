Florence Pugh and Will Poulter Jeff Spicer/Getty/Associated Press

Florence Pugh has set the record straight amid speculation that she and fellow actor Will Poulter are an item, after photos of them on a group holiday together sparked plenty of conversation online.

Earlier this week, the two British stars – who appeared together in the 2019 horror film Midsommar – were snapped by paparazzi photographers on the beach in Ibiza.

Advertisement

The photos were quickly shared online, leading many on social media to speculate the pair could have privately begun “dating”.

However, Florence has now dismissed these claims in a series of posts on her Instagram story.

Advertisement

Did #FlorencePugh and #ZachBraff break up? Or are fans speculating incorrectly based on just these photos? https://t.co/8GGBMMd58y — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 24, 2022

“This is getting a little silly now,” she wrote. “No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise.

“You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie’s arms at the sides.”

Advertisement

The Oscar nominee continued: “I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good.

“Thanks for saying we look sexy. Doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.”

Florence Pugh spoke out about the pictures on her Instagram story Instagram/Florence Pugh

Florence – who has been in a relationship with Zach Braff since last year – added: “On another note, a very important note. There’s no need to drag people through this.

“Regardless of your opinion on who I should or shouldn’t be with, at the end of the day, if you’re complimenting someone by trolling another person… you’re just bullying. There’s literally no need to be horrible online – no need.

Advertisement

“Think about what you write. Think about who it affects.

“Anyhoo… onto more wonderful pictures of lovely people being gorgeous and tanned and fabulous!”

Will’s past credits include Midsommar, Dopesick and the special Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch. He is currently gearing up to make his Marvel debut as Adam Warlock in the third Guardians Of The Galaxy film.