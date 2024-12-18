Florence Pugh Calls Out 'Godawful' Keira Knightley Headlines After Love Actually

via Associated Press

The Oppenheimer star, who told The Telegraph in 2022 that she considered becoming an actor a “terrible mistake” after receiving endless body-shaming comments in the industry, told the Sunday Times: “Look, not everybody has legs that go on for days.”

“I remember watching this industry and feeling that I wasn’t represented. I remember godawful headlines about how Keira Knightley isn’t thin any more, or watching women getting torn apart despite being talented and beautiful,” she added.

Florence continued, “The only thing people want to talk about is some useless crap about how they look. And so I didn’t care to abide by those rules. I’ve loved challenging ideas I don’t like.”

It’s far from the first time the actor has spoken out against body-shaming.

For instance in 2022, after being body-shamed online for wearing a see-through Valentino gown, the star shared in an Instagram post: “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’... Grow up. Respect bodies. Respect all women.”

Meanwhile, Keira told The Times last month that Love Actually and Pirates Of The Caribbean, both of which she first appeared in as a teen, “were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of, and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly”.

