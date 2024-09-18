Florence Pugh Opens Up About New Relationship: 'Falling In Love Is Magic'

Florence Pugh at a screening of We Live In Time earlier this month via Associated Press

Florence Pugh has confirmed rumours that she’s in a new relationship.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oscar nominee was unveiled as British Vogue’s latest cover star.

During her accompanying interview, the We Live In Time star shared: “Something that I resonate with is that I believe that if magic is real, then it’s falling in love.”

Confirming she’s in a new relationship, Florence explained: “We are figuring [out] what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster. I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that.”

Advertisement

“Falling is the most amazing feeling,” she added. “But unfortunately if that’s the only thing that you know in a relationship, then that’s the thing that you chase. That’s not gonna last.”

Although Florence did not name her new boyfriend, The Sun reported earlier this month that she was dating fellow actor Finn Cole, best known for his performance as Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders.

Finn Cole via Associated Press

Prior to this, the Midsommar actor was linked with photographer Michael Gooch and was in a relationship with Zach Braff for three years.

Advertisement

During their time together, Florence and Zach were constantly at the centre of conversation due to their 24-year age gap, which they both spoke out about on a number of occasions.

Opening up about her previous relationship, Florence told British Vogue: “I had to be public in the past because people were bullying me and bullying my partner.

“Mine and Zach’s relationship was actually quite private until it was nasty, and I could see the toll that it was taking on him and us and our families. And that’s when I spoke out.”

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff via Associated Press

She added: “I think for anyone I’m with, I want to protect them. It’s not nice knowing that people are saying the worst things I’ve ever read about someone that I love. So that was necessary. I needed to talk about it. I think any relationship in this limelight is going to be stressed.”

Advertisement