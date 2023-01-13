Florence Pugh Shares Her Take On Why 'People Didn't Like' Her Relationship With Zach Braff

Florence Pugh Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Florence Pugh has reflected on her past relationship with fellow actor Zach Braff, sharing her take on why it caused so much conversation.

The Oscar nominee and former Scrubs star dated for around three years until it was confirmed over the summer that they had gone their separate ways.

Advertisement

And while Florence and Zach may now have split up, their time together was met with plenty of criticism online, largely down to the 24-year age gap between them, which the Don’t Worry Darling actor hit back at on several occasions.

In a new interview with Vogue, Florence shared her thoughts on the media scrutiny, stating: “We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just that people didn’t like it. They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters.”

Zach Braff Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

She continued: “I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It’s exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn’t do any of that.”

Advertisement

Later in the interview, Florence admitted that break-ups were a “very new” thing for her, adding: “I’m still figuring that out.”

Florence previously said of the split back in August: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that.”

She was later forced to address rumours she’d started a romance with her friend and former Midsommar co-star Will Poulter, after the two were photographed on a group holiday together.

Advertisement