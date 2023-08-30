Florence Pugh Reflects On 'Unfortunate' Response To Her Sheer Valentino Dress Moment

Florence Pugh Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

Florence Pugh has hit back at people who body-shamed her for wearing a revealing sheer dress to a fashion show last year.

In July 2022, the Don’t Worry Darling actor made headlines after she was seen sporting a Barbie pink gown to Valentino’s Haute Couture Show in Rome.

Advertisement

The (quite frankly, stunning) dress was made of tulle and was largely see-through – which sparked a truly bizarre backlash.

Although she addressed critics at the time, the actor has now given a more detailed response in an interview with Elle.

She told the magazine: “I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself.

“When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up. It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy.”

Advertisement

Florence added that “keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time”.

Florence Pugh sported the outfit at Valentino's Haute Couture Show in July 2022 Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

“Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual,” she continued.

“We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist].”

In a lengthy Instagram post shared days after she sported the dress in question, Florence admitted she “knew” there’d be “commentary” on it.

Advertisement

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see,” she added.

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.

“Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.”

The Oscar nominee also took aim at critics who had focussed on her breast size, adding: “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

She concluded: “#Freethefuckingnipple.”