Florence Pugh Names Her Unlikely Celebrity Doppelgänger ― And Honestly, She's Right

You’d never guess who Florence Pugh’s new celebrity doppelgänger is, thanks to her recent hair transformation.

The Oppenheimer actor let fans know via Instagram Stories last week that she now bears a distinct resemblance to a certain Food Network star.

“Sometimes when I get out of the shower I look like Guy Fieri and I love it,” she said, alongside a photo of her blond ’do styled in a fashion similar to the US restaurateur and media personality.

In a separate story, Florence told fans: “Just saying... could be the new mayor of flavour town. Or should I say... ’Flo’ver town.”

florence pugh via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/KO7AaerWgr — Florence Pugh Photos (@pughphotos) August 3, 2023

Florence debuted her shaved head at the Met Gala in May, accentuating her dramatic new look with a tall, feathered headpiece.

She later showed off a pink buzz cut while attending the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris in early July. Shortly after, she tinted her hair orange for Oppenheimer’s UK premiere, before changing her hair colour once again, this time platinum blonde.

The 27-year-old told Radio Times last month that she “purposefully chose” her buzz cut, as she “wanted vanity out of the picture”.

“Hollywood is very glamorous ― especially for women ― and it’s hard for an audience to see past that,” she explained.

“Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience. Vanity is gone,” she said. “The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face.”

Florence Pugh attends the launch of Lotus London on July 27 in London. David M. Benett via Getty Images

Guy, for his part, didn’t choose his hairstyle himself, at least the way he tells it. Rather, he put his fate in the hands of a friend.

“A friend of mine is a hairdresser, and I had long hair and she would give me a hard time forever about it,” the entertainer told The Wall Street Journal in March. “And one day I said, ‘Fine, do whatever you want.’ She goes, ‘Whatever I want?’”