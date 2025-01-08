As Flu Cases Rise Rapidly In The UK, These Are The Symptoms To Look Out For

Flu cases are continuing to rise, with some NHS Trusts declaring critical incidents due to “exceptionally high demands” in emergency departments.
The latest surveillance data from UKHSA shows that flu activity continued to increase over the Christmas break, with hospitalisations also increasing.
Data suggests hospitalisations are three times what they were at this point last year and around 5,000 hospital beds in England are currently occupied by flu patients, the Evening Standard reported.
The UKHSA said on 6 Jan that flu is now circulating at “high levels” in the community and figures are expected to rise further as children go back to school and more people return to the workplace.
They urged parents especially to encourage good hygiene habits – such as catching coughs and sneezes in tissues and washing hands regularly.
What are the symptoms?
Typically, flu symptoms come on very quickly. The symptoms are similar in adults and children, however some children may also get ear pain and seem less active than usual.
Symptoms of flu typically include:
- a fever
- aches
- feeling tired
- dry cough
- sore throat
- headache
- difficulty sleeping
- loss of appetite
- diarrhoea
- stomach ache
- feeling nauseous
- vomiting.
What to do if you have flu
The NHS advises staying home and avoiding contact with others if you have a fever or don’t feel well enough to do normal day-to-day activities.
The UKHSA said children can stay in school with symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat or slight cough if otherwise well and do not have a high temperature – but they should stay home if they’ve got a fever.
There are plenty of things you can do at home to try and recover such as getting lots of rest, keeping warm, taking painkillers to lower a fever and staying hydrated.
When to go to hospital
While most people can recover from flu at home, there are some instances in which you need to seek medical help.
If any of the following apply to you, it’s advised you call NHS 111 or get an urgent GP appointment:
- you’re worried about your baby’s or child’s symptoms
- you’re 65 or over
- you’re pregnant
- you have a long-term medical condition – for example, diabetes or a condition that affects your heart, lungs, kidneys, brain or nerves
- you have a weakened immune system – for example, because of chemotherapy or HIV
- your symptoms do not improve after seven days.
If you experience sudden chest pain, have difficulty breathing or are coughing up a lot of blood you should get someone to drive you to A&E or call 999 for an ambulance.
How to prevent flu
To steer clear of any unwanted nasties this winter, it’s imperative you regularly wash your hands, and catch sneezes and coughs in tissues (binning said tissues straight away).
Some people are also eligible for a free flu vaccine – while it’s late in the season, you can still have one if you call up your GP.