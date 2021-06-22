Why Flu Season Could Be Far Worse This Year

Flu could “come back to bite us” this year, a health expert has warned, after the pandemic resulted in cases of the virus plummeting last year.
Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that flu could be “potentially a bigger problem” than Covid this winter.
“We’ve had a very, very low prevalence of flu for the last few years, particularly virtually nil during lockdown, and we do know that when flu has been circulating in very low numbers immunity drops in the population, and it comes back to bite us,” he said. “So flu can be really, really important this winter.”
Flu cases were massively down last season, according to data from the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), which found community prevalence was around 95% lower than normal. This pattern was witnessed globally, too.
It’s thought all of the social distancing measures for Covid helped to suppress the spread of the virus. Flu vaccine uptake in England was also up last year.
Professor Martin Marshall, RCGP chair, said in February that the drop in cases “made sense” when you considered the lockdown restrictions, social distancing measures, and increased focus on maintaining good hygiene practices.
At the time, Professor Paul Hunter, from the Norwich School of Medicine at the University of East Anglia, warned future flu seasons may come back stronger after the pandemic. “Given that population immunity to influenza will have declined more than normal as we miss at least one and possibly two influenza seasons before we’re back to normal, it’s highly likely that we’ll see a more severe influenza peak than we would otherwise have expected,” he said.
The flu vaccine will be important protecting people this winter, as flu and Covid circulate in tandem. A study funded by PHE found people infected with flu and Covid-19 at the same time are almost twice as likely to die as those with Covid-19 alone.
Research is underway to see whether flu vaccines can be given alongside Covid booster vaccines later this year.
Earlier in 2021, the advice surrounding having the flu jab and Covid jab was that doses should be given at least seven days apart.
This is because if you had both the vaccines in the space of a few days of each other – or at the same time – and then had an allergic reaction, it would be hard for doctors to tell which vaccine had caused the adverse effects.
“Because of the absence of data on co-administration with Covid-19 vaccines, it should not be routine to offer appointments to give this vaccine at the same time as other vaccines,” a PHE spokesperson told HuffPost UK at the time.