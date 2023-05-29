Foo Fighters Rock With Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane On Drums During US Show

Foo Fighters went to work on the festival stage over the weekend as late drummer Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane Hawkins, played the drums for a song during their Boston Calling Music Festival set.

“How about we do a song with one of my favourite drummers in the world? Would you guys please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins,” Foo Fighters’ lead singer Dave Grohl said before the crowd broke out in applause.

The band is gearing up for the release later this week of its upcoming album But Here We Are, which will mark the group’s first studio album since Hawkins’ death in March 2022.

The band was scheduled to play the Boston Calling festival last year, but Hawkins’ death led it to cancel its headlining set.

Grohl turned Friday’s set into a family affair for the Foo Fighters as he also brought up his daughter Violet Grohl to contribute vocals for Shame Shame and Rope.

