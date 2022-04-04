Billie Eilish Turns The Grammys Stage Upside Down (Literally) For Incredible Performance

Billie Eilish on stage at the 2022 Grammys Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

After a string of awards show performances that have been more on the sombre and subdued side, Billie Eilish was finally able to cut loose at this year’s Grammys.

In fact, the chart-topping singer quite literally turned the stage upside down during Sunday night’s live show.

Taking to the stage in Las Vegas, Billie was one of the night’s stand-outs thanks to her live rendition of the title track from her number one album Happier Than Ever.

She began the performance by singing Happier Than Ever’s slow opening section in close-up, while sporting a top paying tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last month at the age of 50.

As the track progressed, viewers saw that she was singing inside of an upside-down living room, in a nod to the song’s music video.

VIDEO: Billie Eilish stuns with a performance of her title track from her latest album, "Happier Than Ever" at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/xrST5k9qN0 — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) April 4, 2022

After making it onto the roof of the makeshift house, Billie then rocked out with her brother Finneas, while they were both pelted with rain.

In short, it was all our emo dreams come true, and we loved every second of it.

Billie Eilish and Finneas rock out at the Grammys Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Billie went into this year’s Grammys with seven nominations to her name, though she ended up going home empty-handed.

We can’t imagine that was something she’s too upset about, though. At the past two Grammys, Billie has scooped an impressive seven awards, and last week celebrated a victory at the Oscars thanks to her contribution to the No Time To Die soundtrack.

Jazz and R&B singer Jon Batiste was the big winner at the 2022 Grammys with five wins, while Olivia Rodrigo also took home three awards, including Best New Artist.