Doja Cat makes her way into the 2022 Grammys ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Every year, the Grammys manage to pull in some seriously impressive A-list guests, and we’re happy to report that this year was no exception.

On Sunday night, some of the biggest names in music gathered at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to find out who would be taking home the industry’s most prestigious awards at the annual event.

Advertisement

The 2022 ceremony was actually pushed back from its original date due to high Covid numbers earlier in the year, which meant the stars had to wait a little longer than anticipated to hit the red carpet.

Fortunately, it was worth the wait – at least when it came to the looks being served as the stars made their way into the event.

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga are all in the running for the coveted Album Of The Year title for their output in the last 12 months.

Among the other stars vying for the night’s biggest prizes are Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and H.E.R., with British nominees including Ed Sheeran, Arlo Parks and Sir Paul McCartney.

Advertisement

But it’s not just the nominees that are worth keeping an eye out for on the red carpet.

Talk show star Trevor Noah is on hosting duties for the second year running, after impressing with his efforts during last year’s Grammys, with presenters over the course of the night including Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and Pose stars Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez.

For all the snaps you need to see from the 2022 Grammys red carpet, take a look through the gallery below. And make sure you keep checking back over the course of the night, as we’ll be updating as more stars make their arrivals…