The stars of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Grammys David Fisher/Shutterstock

Some of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s most legendary queens took us on a trip down memory lane at the Grammys this weekend, paying homage to some of the awards show’s most iconic looks.

On Sunday night, Trinity K Bonet, Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls, Alexis Mateo, Kameron Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall and Coco and Kahanna Montrese were all in attendance on the biggest night in music in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

The queens – who are part of the cast of Drag Race’s current Vegas show – were at the awards show to present backstage coverage for the awards show on TikTok.

And posing on the red carpet, they gave us a tribute to past divas’ most memorable Grammys outfits.

Advertisement

Among them were Kameron Michaels’ replica of when Lady Gaga paid tribute to David Bowie in 2016…

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Naomi Smalls “giving Cher”...

Advertisement

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

And Coco Montrese paying homage to her personal icon, Janet Jackson…

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

But our personal scene-stealer was this complete serve from All Stars 6 favourite Trinity K Bonet, who gave us a perfect recreation of Ariana Grande’s stunning look from 2020…

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

The 2022 Grammys were held in Las Vegas on Sunday night, after being moved from its original date earlier in the year due to high Covid numbers.

Among the stars vying for the top prizes of the night were Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Lady Gaga, while British nominees included Ed Sheeran, Arlo Parks and Sir Paul McCartney.

Advertisement

For all the red carpet snaps you need to see from this year’s Grammys red carpet, check out the gallery below…