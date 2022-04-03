After a brief Covid-related setback, the biggest night in music was finally able to get underway on Sunday night, as the Grammys announced this year’s biggest winners.
Jazz and R&B singer Jon Batiste led the way when it came to nominations, with a hefty 11 nods, including the night’s top categories Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year.
Also among the year’s most-recognised artists were Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat, with eight nominations each.
Fresh from her win at the Oscars last week, Billie Eilish was up for a total of seven awards, as was Olivia Rodrigo, who was in the running to scoop Best New Artist after a hugely successful 12 months.
Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Silk Sonic were also in contention for some of the night’s top prizes, while ABBA landed their first ever Grammy nomination in the highly-competitive Record Of The Year category.
As you may know, the Grammys have a lot of categories, most of which are actually announced before the live broadcast gets underway.
Here are just some of the stars who’ve won awards so far at this year’s Grammys, including Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West. And make sure you keep checking back over the course of the night, as we’ll be updating this article when more are announced…
Song Of The Year
Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett – Love For Sale
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters – Medicine At Midnight
Best Rock Performance
Foo Fighters – Making A Fire
Best Rap Album
Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Best Rap Song
Kanye West and Jay-Z – Jail
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Kanye West, feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Best Country Album
Christ Stapleton – Starting Over
Best Alternative Music Album
St Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Best Music Video
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Producer Of The Year
Jack Antonoff