MJ Photos/Shutterstock

After a brief Covid-related setback, the biggest night in music was finally able to get underway on Sunday night, as the Grammys announced this year’s biggest winners.

Jazz and R&B singer Jon Batiste led the way when it came to nominations, with a hefty 11 nods, including the night’s top categories Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year.

Also among the year’s most-recognised artists were Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat, with eight nominations each.

Fresh from her win at the Oscars last week, Billie Eilish was up for a total of seven awards, as was Olivia Rodrigo, who was in the running to scoop Best New Artist after a hugely successful 12 months.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Billie Eilish at the 2022 Grammys Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Silk Sonic were also in contention for some of the night’s top prizes, while ABBA landed their first ever Grammy nomination in the highly-competitive Record Of The Year category.

As you may know, the Grammys have a lot of categories, most of which are actually announced before the live broadcast gets underway.

Here are just some of the stars who’ve won awards so far at this year’s Grammys, including Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West. And make sure you keep checking back over the course of the night, as we’ll be updating this article when more are announced…

Song Of The Year

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett – Love For Sale

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – Medicine At Midnight

Best Rock Performance

Foo Fighters – Making A Fire

Best Rap Album

Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Best Rap Song

Kanye West and Jay-Z – Jail

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Kanye West, feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Best Country Album

Christ Stapleton – Starting Over

Best Alternative Music Album

St Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Best Music Video

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Producer Of The Year

Jack Antonoff