Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Delivers Impassioned Speech During Grammys Ceremony

Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on screens during the Grammys ceremony Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an appearance during the Grammys ceremony on Sunday night, urging those in attendance to “support us in any way you can”, other than “silence”.

Zelenskyy delivered an impassioned speech in a pre-recorded video message, which preceded a performance from singer John Legend.

“One thing that has always made music so powerful is the way it responds to the times,” host Trevor Noah said.

“Even in the darkest times, music has the power to lift spirits and give you hope for a brighter tomorrow. And there’s nobody who could use a little help right now more than the people of Ukraine.”

In a message from Kyiv, reported to have been filmed within 48 hours of the Grammys, Zelenskyy was heard saying: “The war. What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people.

“Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died. And we’ll never see them drawing.

“Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning, in bomb shelters, but alive. Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence.”

Zelenskyy continued: “Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals.

“Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music! Fill it today. To tell our story.

“Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can. Any – but not silence. And then peace will come.”

He concluded: “To all our cities the war is destroying, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol and others. They are legends already. But I have a dream of them living. And free. Free like you on the Grammy stage.”

John Legend performing with Ukrainian singer Mika Newton VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Following his speech, John Legend debuted his new song Free.