This year’s bumpy awards season came to an end on Sunday night with the biggest night in the music calendar – the Grammys.
And while it’s safe to say the night was considerably less shocking than the Oscars that came just a week earlier, that’s not to say it wasn’t an action-packed show.
Between controversial wins, remarkable performances from some of the world’s most prolific musicians and a comedy skit from the unlikeliest of sources, here are 27 must-see moments from the 2022 Grammys...
1. Let’s start with the red carpet, where Doja Cat was absolutely serving
2. The stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race paid homage to some iconic Grammys looks from years gone by
3. And Justin Bieber wore a truly enormous suit that we’re still kind of getting to grips with (as is he, by the looks of it)
4. Most of the night’s 80+ awards were given out before the live broadcast, including Tony Bennett’s whopping 20th win
5. Despite his apparent ban from performing, Kanye West also won his first Grammy in a rap category since 2013, but did not attend
6. Foo Fighters also won three Grammys in rock categories, but were not present to receive them following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins just over a week ago
7. On one of the night’s more sour notes, supposedly “cancelled” comedian Louis CK was awarded Best Comedy Album, in his first win since he admitted to sexually harassing five women
8. Grammys host Trevor Noah kicked off the live show with a monologue including a jibe at Will Smith
9. Olivia Rodrigo performed her breakthrough tune Drivers License and all we can say is… both hands on the wheel, please
10. BTS’ epic performance was a *production*. We truly don’t know what more they could have thrown at it
11. Lil Nas X also appeared on stage in what turned out to be a reflection on a year of huge success and controversy for the chart-topper
12. Trevor Noah poked fun at the celebrity NFT trend, joking: “You know it’s hard when your favourite artists go from trying to sell you music to trying to sell you still images of cartoon monkeys”
13. Billie Eilish began her performance with a tribute to Taylor Hawkins
14. And in comparison to some of her past awards show performances, the Grammys really allowed Billie to rock out – and she quite literally turned the stage upside down
15. Donatella Versace tried her hand at some comedy which was… interesting
16. Olivia Rodrigo kept the female winning streak in the Best New Artist category going, becoming the fifth consecutive woman to receive the accolade
17. In a more sombre scene, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the crowd with a plea to “support us in any way you can – but not silence”
18. Tony Bennett has now retired from performing following his diagnosis with Alzheimer’s, but he did make a brief appearance in a pre-recorded video to welcome Lady Gaga to the stage
19. Gaga then paid homage to their Love For Sale album with her peformance. It was, in a word, energetic
20. Billie Eilish absolutely loved it
21. Before the “in memoriam” section, host Trevor Noah introduced a special tribute to Taylor Hawkins on behalf of the Grammys
22. This was followed by a beautiful Stephen Sondheim medley by Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Zegler and Leslie Odom Jr as the Grammys honoured those who had died in the last year
23. Jon Batiste didn’t just win the most awards of the night, he also gave us a truly fantastic performance
24. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber delivered a surprisingly stripped-back version of Peaches which was a choice, to say the least
25. Gaga certainly looked like she was enjoying it, though
26. Doja Cat and SZA’s win was actually about 10 Grammys moments rolled into one, as outlined below...
27. And finally, Jon Batiste ended the night on an exciting note as he scooped Album Of The Year. This year marked his first Grammys win, and he ended up taking five awards home, including the biggest one of the lot
