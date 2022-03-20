Kanye West Barred From Grammys Performance Over 'Concerning Online Behaviour'

Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has reportedly been prohibited from performing at the Grammy Awards in the wake of his actions following his split with Kim Kardashian.

The Blast first reported that the Grammys had axed Ye over “concerning online behaviour”, which US outlets Variety and People later confirmed with Ye’s rep.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, on the same day Kim Kardashian became legally single after divorcing Ye, the former Grammy winner posted a music video for his track Eazy, which includes the lines: “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The track’s claymation music video shows a representation of Ye kidnapping the SNL comedian, holding his decapitated head and burying him alive.

Advertisement

He’s also encouraged any fans who see Pete in public to “scream” at him and “say Kimye forever”.

Kanye West pictured after the Oscars in 2020 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

The Blast, citing “insiders,” reported that one of the final straws was actually Ye’s online interaction with Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah, who is the host of this year’s Grammys.

Advertisement

Trevor had called Ye’s continual harassment of Kim “terrifying to watch”, with the Ultralight Beam rapper responding by attacking the talk show host with a racial slur on Instagram, a move which got him banned from the platform for 24 hours.

Trevor Noah Rich Fury via Getty Images

Ye is up for five awards at this year’s Grammys, including an Album Of The Year nod for his 2021 release Donda.