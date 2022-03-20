Kanye West Barred From Grammys Performance Over 'Concerning Online Behaviour'

Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has reportedly been prohibited from performing at the Grammy Awards in the wake of his actions following his split with Kim Kardashian.
The Blast first reported that the Grammys had axed Ye over “concerning online behaviour”, which US outlets Variety and People later confirmed with Ye’s rep.
Earlier this month, on the same day Kim Kardashian became legally single after divorcing Ye, the former Grammy winner posted a music video for his track Eazy, which includes the lines: “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
The track’s claymation music video shows a representation of Ye kidnapping the SNL comedian, holding his decapitated head and burying him alive.
He’s also encouraged any fans who see Pete in public to “scream” at him and “say Kimye forever”.
The Blast, citing “insiders,” reported that one of the final straws was actually Ye’s online interaction with Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah, who is the host of this year’s Grammys.
Trevor had called Ye’s continual harassment of Kim “terrifying to watch”, with the Ultralight Beam rapper responding by attacking the talk show host with a racial slur on Instagram, a move which got him banned from the platform for 24 hours.
Ye is up for five awards at this year’s Grammys, including an Album Of The Year nod for his 2021 release Donda.
He was not among the first round of performers already announced for the upcoming music ceremony – which included Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo – but it’s expected he would have been announced nearer to the event.