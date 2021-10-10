Kim Kardashian turned out in a hot-pink bodysuit to deliver a sly, mostly funny monologue as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The reality star heaped praise and dished dirt on her latest divorced husband, referred to her sex tape, and calmly passed off a jaw-dropping OJ Simpson “joke.” She also took a dig at SNL, saying her appearance before 10 million or so viewers was a “chill, intimate night” for her because she’s used to being fawned over by some 360 million fans. Kim segued into OJ Simpson as she plugged her “real passion — getting wrongly accused people out of jail. I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps,” she added.

NBC Kim Kardashian hosting Saturday Night Live

Her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, helped acquit OJ Simpson of murder charges in the stabbing deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. It’s because of her dad that she “met my first Black person,” Kim noted. “Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?” she asked a startled audience. “OJ does leave a mark — or several, or none at all; I still don’t know”. As for Kanye West, he’s the “best rapper of all times... the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she said. (The former couple were spotted together in Manhattan before the programme went live) “When I divorced him, you know it came down to one thing: His personality,” she zinged.

Gotham via Getty Images Kim and Kanye were pictured together on Saturday