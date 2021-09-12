Kim Kardashian (We Think) Sports Leather Bondage Mask Out And About In NYC And We Have So Many Questions

We’re not sure if Kim Kardashian was having a bad hair (or face) day but for reasons known only to herself (and sizeable glam squad, no doubt) the reality star was seen sporting a full leather ensemble, complete with bondage mask, in New York on Saturday.

Kim shared photos of the bold ensemble by Balenciaga on Instagram ahead of this year’s Met Ball Gala, which she is attending.

The 40-year-old star was snapped stepping out of a black SUV in the daring outfit, which included a trench coat along with matching gloves, leather trousers and stiletto boots.

But most notably, her face was completely encased in a leather face mask that only had an opening in the back for her long ponytail.