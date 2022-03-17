Kanye West Suspended From Instagram Following Online Attacks

Kanye West Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Kanye West has had his Instagram account suspended following his online attacks on comedian Pete Davidson.

The US rapper will not be able to post, comment or send direct messages for 24 hours after violating the site’s policies.

Advertisement

Kanye (now known as Ye) has recently taken to Instagram with a series of erratic posts, some of which have taken direct aim at the US comic, who is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In another, he reportedly also posted a racial slur aimed at The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, which has now been deleted.

Advertisement

Pete Davidson James Devaney via Getty Images

According to the PA new agency, content from the account was deleted for violating the company’s policies on hate speech and bullying.

Such steps are often taken against accounts that repeatedly break Instagram’s rules and further steps may be taken if more violations take place, according to a Meta spokesperson.

Advertisement

One post by the rapper shows a dark figure standing over a grave with flowers and a papier-mâché head, which appears to be in Pete Davidson’s likeness.

It comes after Kim, who has recently gone public with her relationship with Pete, was declared legally single by a US court.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the reality star said that Pete had her name branded onto his chest as “he wanted to do something that was really different”.

Further details about the couple’s relationship are set to be revealed when the new reality show The Kardashians airs in April.

Advertisement