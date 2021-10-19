It's Official: Kanye West Changes Name To 'Ye'

Kanye West is making a big change ― where his name is concerned, at least.

On Monday, a Los Angeles judge approved the rapper’s petition to officially change his name to “Ye” without a middle or last name, according to Deadline.

The artist requested the name change in August, simply citing “personal reasons” at the time.

The entertainer has used the moniker for his Twitter handle for a while, and he titled his 2018 solo album Ye.

That year, he told Big Boy in an interview that he believed “ye” was the most commonly used word in the Bible.

It’s not clear how the name change may affect the hip-hop mogul’s family.

His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West, and their children all use the surname West.