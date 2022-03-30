Foo Fighters Cancel Tour Following 'Staggering Loss' Of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters pictured at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction ceremony last year Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Foo Fighters have urged fans to pull “loved ones close” and to take time to grieve as the band cancelled the remainder of their tour following the “staggering loss” of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a social media post on Tuesday night.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Taylor had been playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death at the age of 50 was announced on Saturday.

He was taken ill at his hotel in northern Bogota and paramedics were unable to revive him.

In a statement following an initial forensic examination, the Colombian attorney general’s office said a preliminary urine toxicology test indicated the presence of 10 different substances, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids, and the investigation into the cause of Taylor’s death would continue.

Foo Fighters played in Argentina last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota on Friday night.

The rock group were scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3 and a series of US dates was planned in April and May before the band had been due to travel to Europe in June.

They were scheduled to perform at sold out gigs at Old Trafford, in Manchester, Villa Park, in Birmingham, and London Stadium in June and July.

The tour was then planned to continue in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand until December.

Taylor played in the Foos for more than two decades, alongside former Nirvana star Dave Grohl on vocals and guitar and fellow bandmates Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined in 1997 following the departure of the band’s previous drummer William Goldsmith.

Taylor performing in Australia earlier this month Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Following his death, tributes were paid by musicians including Queen drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Taylor was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972 and raised in Laguna Beach, California.

He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

