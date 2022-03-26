Taylor Hawkins Remembered As 'Beautiful Man' And 'Amazing Musician' As Miley Cyrus And Chris Martin Lead Tributes

Tributes have poured in for “incredible talent” Taylor Hawkins, following his death at the age of 50.
Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Chris Martin and Ozzy Osbourne are among those who have been remembering the Foo Fighters drummer, after his bandmates announced news of his death on Friday.
Taylor’s fellow musicians remembered him as a “generous and cool person” and a “beautiful, beautiful man”, as well as being an “amazing musician” and “unstoppable rock power” in an outpouring on social media.
Posting a picture of Taylor on the drums on her Instagram Story, Miley Cyrus said that it was how she “would remember him” and said her show on Saturday would be dedicated to him.
“My favourite memory of Taylor is dancing round the drum kit while he played this song…” she said, with a picture of Pretenders song Brass In Pocket.
“Playing it on repeat, imagining us laughing forever.”
Coldplay’s Chris Martin also dedicated a song to Taylor as the band played a show Monterrey in Mexico on Friday.
“I feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters,” he said. “We all knew Taylor and he was a beautiful, beautiful man.”
Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher tweeted: “Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother.”
Ozzy Osbourne praised Taylor as a “great person and an amazing musician,” and promised to “see him on the other side.”
“@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician,” he said.
Many other tributes also poured in on social media...
Taylor’s bandmates Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee announced news of his death in a statement on Friday.
“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” they said.
“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.
“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”
Taylor joined Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of the band’s previous drummer William Goldsmith.
At the time of his death, Foo Fighters were on tour in South America, and had been due to perform in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night.
Taylor is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.