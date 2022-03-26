Taylor Hawkins Remembered As 'Beautiful Man' And 'Amazing Musician' As Miley Cyrus And Chris Martin Lead Tributes

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs on stage on 4 March 2022 in Geelong, Australia Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Taylor’s fellow musicians remembered him as a “generous and cool person” and a “beautiful, beautiful man”, as well as being an “amazing musician” and “unstoppable rock power” in an outpouring on social media.

Posting a picture of Taylor on the drums on her Instagram Story, Miley Cyrus said that it was how she “would remember him” and said her show on Saturday would be dedicated to him.

Miley Cyrus' tribute to Taylor Hawkins Instagram

“My favourite memory of Taylor is dancing round the drum kit while he played this song…” she said, with a picture of Pretenders song Brass In Pocket.

“Playing it on repeat, imagining us laughing forever.”

Coldplay’s Chris Martin also dedicated a song to Taylor as the band played a show Monterrey in Mexico on Friday.

“I feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters,” he said. “We all knew Taylor and he was a beautiful, beautiful man.”

Chris Martin dedicates Everglow to Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters in Monterrey this evening 🤍 #ColdplayMonterrey



📸 @gabasonica_

🪐 #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/bbYob9GsUZ — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) March 26, 2022

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher tweeted: “Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother.”

Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne praised Taylor as a “great person and an amazing musician,” and promised to “see him on the other side.”

“@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician,” he said.

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Many other tributes also poured in on social media...

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

This was Taylor Hawkins' last text to me: "Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that shit together before we die" Wise words from my friend- put that shit together! I'm so fucking sad. Another one gone too soon. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of one of rock’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins tonight. pic.twitter.com/CiHWW3C11S — The Offspring (@offspring) March 26, 2022

Such sad news to wake up to. Taylor Hawkins was an incredible, energetic drummer. I remember seeing him on MTV and Kerrang at a young age and always being drawn to him and his flair as a drummer 💔 pic.twitter.com/DoCVjSh28A — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) March 26, 2022

Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor ❤️ https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF — Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022

Taylor’s bandmates Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee announced news of his death in a statement on Friday.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” they said.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Taylor joined Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of the band’s previous drummer William Goldsmith. At the time of his death, Foo Fighters were on tour in South America, and had been due to perform in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. Taylor is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.