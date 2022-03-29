Miley Cyrus Pays Tearful Tribute to Late Friend Taylor Hawkins During Performance

Taylor Hawkins, pictured in October Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus, mourning the death of her friend Taylor Hawkins, sang an emotional tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer at Lollapalooza Brasil on Saturday night.

“I would’ve done anything to hang out with him one more time,” Miley said while wiping away tears on a video of the performance shared online. She noted that if anything ever happened to anyone in her band, it would “kill” her.

“So I couldn’t imagine how the Foo Fighters feel today,” she said.

The We Can’t Stop singer dedicated her song Angels Like You to Taylor — and she shared a bit of the performance on her Instagram account.

The Foo Fighters, led by Dave Grohl, were on tour in South America and were scheduled to play in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday when Taylor’s death was announced.

No cause of death has been released, but Colombia’s prosecutor’s office released a statement Saturday saying toxicological tests preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana and opioids, in his system, The Associated Press reported.

The statement did not provide a cause of death, however, and investigations are continuing.

On Saturday, Miley also spoke openly about the last time she spoke to Taylor, which was just a few days before his death.

She was on a flight to Paraguay on Wednesday to headline the Asunciónico festival in the country’s capital, but her plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it was caught in an unexpected storm and struck by lightning, the singer said on Instagram. Due to this, she wasn’t able to make it.

“We had to make this emergency landing, and the first person I called was Taylor because he was already at the festival,” Miley said right before her tribute. “And that would’ve been the time I would have gone to see my friend, and I didn’t.”

