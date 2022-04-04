SZA and Doja Cat on stage at the 2022 Grammys Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Doja Cat narrowly avoided disaster during this year’s Grammys, when she was late on stage to accept her first ever win due to an ill-timed bathroom break.

On Sunday night, it was announced that Doja and SZA had bagged the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their hit Kiss Me More.

When the pair’s victory was revealed, SZA – who is currently on crutches – made it onto the stage with a bit of assistance from Lady Gaga, but it quickly became apparent that her collaborator was nowhere to be seen.

It then emerged that Doja had chosen an inopportune moment to nip to the loos, running onto the stage and telling the crowd: “I have never taken such a fast piss. In my whole life.”

'I have never taken such a fast p*ss in my life!' — Doja Cat pic.twitter.com/U80OP8xrA3 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 4, 2022

At the end of her acceptance speech, a tearful Doja conceded that while she usually likes to “downplay shit”, she felt like her first win was a “big deal”.

The victory marked the first Grammy win for both Doja Cat and SZA, whose track Kiss Me More peaked at number three in the UK singles chart after its release last year.

Doja had an emotional moment at the end of her speech Rich Fury via Getty Images

Doja went into this year’s Grammys with eight nominations, including nods in the coveted Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year categories.

She was previously nominated for three awards at last year’s Grammys, but lost out to Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

