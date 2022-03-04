Rubberball/Mark Andersen via Getty Images Sorry, lady, no ice cream in bed.

Having a tough time sleeping at the moment? You’re not alone. Whether it’s the cold nights, the news cycle, personal affairs or just unexplained insomnia, many of us are struggling to fall – and stay – asleep

But have you considered the role your diet plays in your sleep cycle? Most of us aren’t necking down cups of coffee before bed, because, well caffeine.

Advertisement

But it’s not just coffee that we should be wary of. Popular dinner items and snacks can also cause a loss of sleep, as furniture suppliers Online Bedrooms have rounded up. Here are some of the ways we might be going wrong.

1) Chocolate

Advertisement

Oleg Begunenco / 500px via Getty Images Various chocolate bars on wooden background background

There are super high levels of caffeine in chocolate, making it a bad choice for later in the evening and at night. Caffeine is more likely to cause rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, leaving you likely to feel groggy in the morning.

2) Apples

Advertisement

Maryna Terletska via Getty Images

Apples don’t contain caffeine, but they do have contain about 13g of natural sugars, which provoke a similar response to caffeine, releasing vitamins from the apple slowly throughout the body – good during the day, but making you feel more awake at night. At least, unlike caffeine, there are no jolts, jitters or the dreaded coffee crash. So maybe save your apply a day for breakfast instead.

3) Tomatoes

Netrebina Elena via Getty Images

Acidic foods like tomatoes are worth avoiding just before bed as they can cause reflux issues when you’re lying down. The same can be said for onions, which can cause pressure inside the stomach, forcing acid into your oesophagus.

4) Cheese

Advertisement

LauriPatterson via Getty Images

5) Dried Fruit

Thomas, Evelyn via Getty Images Dried cranberries in a white bowl

The fibre in fruit is great in moderation. However, when consumed at night it can leave you feeling bloated and gassy. Like fresh fruit, dried fruit also contains high levels of sugar, which can give you an energetic high.

6) Curry

GMVozd via Getty Images

The chemical capsaicin is often found in spicy foods like curries and hot sauces. It elevates body temperature by interfering with the body’s thermoregulation process. In turn, it can disrupt sleep, not to mention the high levels of energy required to digest spices.

7) Sweets and cakes

MEDITERRANEAN via Getty Images

No matter how tempting it is to have a sweet treat before bed, it’s a bad idea for anyone, especially those struggling to sleep. Sugary foods, like ice cream, cakes and sweets send blood sugar levels spiking, followed by a crash. This crash alerts the adrenals that there is an emergency, which, in turn, increases cortisol levels, and wakes the body from slumber. Those desperate for a sweet fix before bed should consider having a banana, as they promote sleep.

8) Crisps

Aleksandr Zubkov via Getty Images

Savoury snacks like nuts and crisps are known to dehydrate the body and increase water retention. As a result, sleep is more likely to be ‘superficial’ and disrupted. Long term, this will cause tiredness and fatigue. Experts recommend staying away from salty foods at least three hours before bed to ensure a good night’s sleep.