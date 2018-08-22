George Clooney earned almost a quarter of a billion dollars last year, topping Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors.
Although he hasn’t headed up a blockbuster recently, George’s sale of Casamigos Tequila - a company he founded - for a billion dollars earlier this year helped boost his earning to a whopping $239m (£185m).
George’s earnings beat the highest paid actress by almost $200m and is more than any actor has ever earned in a single year.
Scarlett Johansson was revealed last week to have earned $40.5m (£31.9m), which would have put her seventh on the overall list.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, retained his second place position on the list but almost doubled his earnings from last year, making $119m (£92m) in the past 12 months.
Unlike George, The Rock has appeared in multiple blockbusters this year, including the new ‘Jumanji’, ‘Fast and Furious 8’, ‘Skyscraper’ and ‘Baywatch’, boosting his earnings.
The men’s list was full of superheroes buoyed by the success of ‘Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War’, which came out earlier this year.
‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr was in third position with $79m (£61.2m). Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor was in fourth with $64.5million (£50m), and ‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans earned $34m (£26.3m).
Gal Gadot made her first appearance on the list due to her success as Wonder Woman in the in the DC universe, earning $10m (£7.6m).
Will Smith returned to the list in sixth place with $42m (£32.5) who starred in the Netflix film ‘Bright’ and is working with Disney on ‘Spies In Disguise’ and the upcoming ‘Aladdin’ remake.
Forbes’ list of the world’s best-paid male actors 2018
- George Clooney - $239m
- Dwayne Johnson - $119m
- Robert Downey Jr - $79m
- Chris Hemsworth - $64.5m
- Jackie Chan -$45.5m
- Will Smith - $42m
- Akshay Kumar -$40.5m
- Adam Sandler - $39.5m
- Chris Evans - $34m
- Salman Khan - $33.5m
Forbes’ list of the world’s best-paid actresses 2018
- Scarlett Johansson - $40.5m
- Angelina Jolie - $28m
- Jennifer Aniston - $19.5m
- Jennifer Lawrence - $18m
- Reese Witherspoon - $16.5m
- Mila Kunis - $16m
- Julia Roberts - $13m
- Cate Blanchett - $12.5m
- Melissa McCarthy - $12m
- Gal Gadot - $10m