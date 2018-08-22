Although he hasn’t headed up a blockbuster recently, George’s sale of Casamigos Tequila - a company he founded - for a billion dollars earlier this year helped boost his earning to a whopping $239m (£185m).

George Clooney earned almost a quarter of a billion dollars last year, topping Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images ﻿George earned more than any actor has ever earned in a single year

George’s earnings beat the highest paid actress by almost $200m and is more than any actor has ever earned in a single year.

Scarlett Johansson was revealed last week to have earned $40.5m (£31.9m), which would have put her seventh on the overall list.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, retained his second place position on the list but almost doubled his earnings from last year, making $119m (£92m) in the past 12 months.

Unlike George, The Rock has appeared in multiple blockbusters this year, including the new ‘Jumanji’, ‘Fast and Furious 8’, ‘Skyscraper’ and ‘Baywatch’, boosting his earnings.

The men’s list was full of superheroes buoyed by the success of ‘Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War’, which came out earlier this year.

‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr was in third position with $79m (£61.2m). Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor was in fourth with $64.5million (£50m), and ‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans earned $34m (£26.3m).