Boris Johnson Resigns As Foreign Secretary With Pressure Building On Theresa May

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has quit the cabinet, Downing Street has confirmed, in a fresh and potentially devastating blow to the UK Prime Minister.

The resignation comes after Brexit Secretary David Davis, alongside his junior minister Steve Baker, left the government over the PM’s new Brexit policy in a shock move on Sunday night.

A spokesman for May said Theresa May had accepted Johnson’s resignation and that she would contest any vote of no confidence in her leadership.

Later, in the Commons, May paid tribute to both ministers but went on to defend her new Brexit strategy as “in our national interest”.

“It is the right Brexit deal for Britain,” May insisted.

The second resignation, which saw the value of the pound drop sharply, intensifies pressure on May as Brexiteer anger grows over the policy she agreed with ministers at Chequers, her country residence, on Friday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn laid into the PM after her statement to MPs.

There was a “crisis in Government”, he said, adding: “It is clear this Government is not capable of securing a deal to protect the economy, jobs and living standards.

“It is clear this Government cannot secure a good deal for Britain.”

Following the raft of resignations, No. 10 announced Kat Malthouse, a work and pensions minister, would replace Dominic Raab as the new housing minister, who replaced David Davis as Brexit Secretary.

And Chris Heaton-Harris would become a junior minister at the Brexit department, replacing Steve Baker, who also resigned late on Sunday.

It is also potentially devastating for the British government’s plans for leaving the European Union, with European Council President Donald Tusk reportedly saying the “mess caused by Brexit is the biggest problem in the history of EU-UK relations”.

He later tweeted: “Politicians come and go but the problems they have created for people remain. I can only regret that the idea of #Brexit has not left with Davis and Johnson. But...who knows?”

Johnson, the most high-profile Brexit-backer, had fallen silent after allegedly comparing May’s proposed deal to “polishing a turd”, before re-emerging to quit on Monday afternoon.

May had attempted to quickly re-establish her authority by appointing rising star Dominic Raab as Davis’ successor early on Monday morning.