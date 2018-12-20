Ever since Caitlin Moran’s ode to lamps in her recent column, we’ve been chanting in unison about the glory of table lamps.
Putting on a handful of well-positioned lamps trumps putting on The Big Light, which is only needed in an emergency (such as losing your purse or having to clean a spilled glass of wine from the carpet). In winter, with darker nights and mandatory hibernation, the need for lamps is heightened – far from simply decorative, they serve an important role in our wellbeing.
Whether you’re a recent convert and need to seriously up your lamp game, or know the truth – that one can never have too many lamps – here are 10 of the best table lamps on the market.
On The Fringe
Ero Blue Velvet & Tassel Table Lamp Small, Oliver Bonas, £65
We love this tasselled teal beauty, which is also available in other colours such as deep pink. The velvet finish is very on trend, too.
Dimensions: H 40cm x W 22.5cm x D 22.5cm
Brass Monkey
Octavia Table Lamp, Brass, Made, £32 (was £39)
We love this super minimalist brass lamp, which is also available in copper. The bulb isn’t included, so you need to budget for that too.
Dimensions: 20 x 12 x 48 cm
70s Revival
Lava Lamp, John Lewis, £29.99
Channel your inner child with this fun lava lamp.
Dimensions: H36.8cm x 9.5cm
Fairy Fancy
Amber Bright Fairy Light Cloche Lamp, Urban Outfitters, £20 (was £28)
We love that you can bend the copper wire into any shape you want.
Dimensions: Wire length 10cm
Stripe Delight
Lolly Table Lamp, John Lewis, £25
This lamp has a nautical vibe that we’re really into. This would look great in a bright living room.
Dimensions: H33.5 x 18cm
Minty Fresh
Eglo Carlton Vintage Table Lamp, Argos, £41
We’re not sure what we love more about this lamp: the tripod legs or the fresh teal paint job.
Dimensions: Size H44, W29, D29cm.
Scandi Chic
‘Tilt’ in orange, Etsy, £30.09
The orange legs make this lamp both modern and understated. (Also available with blue base)
All Black Errthang
Black Spun Bamboo Table Lamp With Fabric Shade, Habitat, £31.50 (was £35)
Simple, but with great textures with its bamboo base.
Dimensions: H41.5cm x 24.5cm
Retro Revival
TÄRNABY Table lamp, Ikea, £15
Get that retro oil lamp look without any of the fuss. If you want to dim the light, just turn the knob.
Dimensions: 25cm x 15cm
Cubed
Schofield 28cm Table Lamp, Wayfair, £24.99 (was £35.99)
We love the raw effect of the concrete on this minimalist lamp.
Dimensions: 28cm H x 11cm W x 11cm D
