Forget The Big Light, Here Are 10 Of The Best Table Lamps

We love lamp.

Ever since Caitlin Moran’s ode to lamps in her recent column, we’ve been chanting in unison about the glory of table lamps.

Putting on a handful of well-positioned lamps trumps putting on The Big Light, which is only needed in an emergency (such as losing your purse or having to clean a spilled glass of wine from the carpet). In winter, with darker nights and mandatory hibernation, the need for lamps is heightened – far from simply decorative, they serve an important role in our wellbeing. 

Whether you’re a recent convert and need to seriously up your lamp game, or know the truth – that one can never have too many lamps – here are 10 of the best table lamps on the market.

On The Fringe

Ero Blue Velvet & Tassel Table Lamp Small, Oliver Bonas, £65

We love this tasselled teal beauty, which is also available in other colours such as deep pink. The velvet finish is very on trend, too.

Dimensions: H 40cm x W 22.5cm x D 22.5cm

Buy it here.

Brass Monkey

Octavia Table Lamp, Brass, Made, £32 (was £39)

We love this super minimalist brass lamp, which is also available in copper. The bulb isn’t included, so you need to budget for that too.

Dimensions: 20 x 12 x 48 cm

Buy it here.

70s Revival

Lava Lamp, John Lewis, £29.99

Channel your inner child with this fun lava lamp.

Dimensions: H36.8cm x 9.5cm

Buy it here.

Fairy Fancy

Amber Bright Fairy Light Cloche Lamp, Urban Outfitters, £20 (was £28) 

We love that you can bend the copper wire into any shape you want. 

Dimensions: Wire length 10cm

Buy it here.

 

Stripe Delight

Lolly Table Lamp, John Lewis, £25

This lamp has a nautical vibe that we’re really into. This would look great in a bright living room.

Dimensions: H33.5 x 18cm

Buy it here.

Minty Fresh

Eglo Carlton Vintage Table Lamp, Argos, £41 

We’re not sure what we love more about this lamp: the tripod legs or the fresh teal paint job.

Dimensions: Size H44, W29, D29cm.

Buy it here.

Scandi Chic

‘Tilt’ in orange, Etsy, £30.09

The orange legs make this lamp both modern and understated. (Also available with blue base)

Buy it here.

All Black Errthang

Black Spun Bamboo Table Lamp With Fabric Shade, Habitat, £31.50 (was £35)

Simple, but with great textures with its bamboo base.

Dimensions: H41.5cm x 24.5cm

Buy it here. 

Retro Revival

TÄRNABY Table lamp, Ikea, £15

Get that retro oil lamp look without any of the fuss. If you want to dim the light, just turn the knob. 

Dimensions: 25cm x 15cm

Buy it here. 

Cubed

Schofield 28cm Table Lamp, Wayfair, £24.99 (was £35.99)

We love the raw effect of the concrete on this minimalist lamp.

Dimensions: 28cm H x 11cm W x 11cm D

Buy it here.

 

