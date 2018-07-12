Former Ambassador To The US Brutally Attacked At London Tube Station

A former ambassador to the US was brutally attacked at Victoria tube station in London on Wednesday afternoon.

Sir Christopher Meyer, 74, was left with injuries to his eye, nose and lip after being beaten by two youths.

His wife, Baroness Catherine Meyer, told The Times that he had been taking the Tube home when he was attacked.

The British Transport Police confirmed the attack took place at Victoria tube station at around 2:45pm on Wednesday.

He was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington following the attack.

A photo published in the newspaper shows the former ambassador in a hospital bed with his eyes closed and his face covered in blood.

His wife said: “He looks terrible. His left eye is like a golf ball and bleeding, the nose looks like it could be broken.”

She said her husband did not remember the attack, adding: “The first thing he remembers is the police.

“I’m absolutely shocked by the level of the brutality. They really beat him,” she said.