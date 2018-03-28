A former assistant to the disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has revealed she struggled to get another job after quitting his company following allegations of sexual assault against him.

Zelda Perkins said the non-disclosure agreement she was made to sign prevented her from even talking to a doctor or legal representative about the case – unless they signed their own agreement first.

Perkins left her job at Miramax Films in the UK in the late 1990s, after a co-worker said Weinstein tried to rape her - a charge the former producer has denied.

She told Parliament’s women and equalities select committee that she and her colleague were dissuaded from launching a prosecution against Weinstein because they would be “utterly crushed” in court.

The former assistant, who worked for the industry boss when he was in the UK and Europe, said the agreement she signed upon reaching a financial settlement with the company was “morally lacking on every level”.

“There are clauses in there that preclude me and my colleague from speaking to our friends, colleagues, family members or any medical practitioner or legal representative about anything involving the case,” she said.

“We can speak to those people as a long as they sign their own NDA before entering into any conversation with us about anything.”