Former JLS Singer Oritse Williams Denies Raping Woman At Hotel

Former JLS star Ortise Williams has denied raping a woman at a hotel.

The 31-year-old singer, who enjoyed chart success after shooting to fame on The X Factor in 2008, was arrested in December 2016 following allegations he sexually assaulted a fan in a hotel room after a gig in Wolverhampton.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality, as well as to deny the alleged offence.

Williams, of Croydon, south London, was granted unconditional bail until his trial on May 14 at the same court.

A statement released at the time of his arrest, by 10 Worlds Music UK, which looked after Williams, said the singer denied the accusations.

It read: “All we wish to say at this time is that Oritse denies the allegations against him.

“The matter is in the hands of the police and it would be totally wrong for us to comment any further.”

After the allegations came to light, Williams said he would be stepping back from charity work – saying “press speculation is likely to be unhelpful to the charities I work with.”