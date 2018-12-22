Former Liberal Democrat Leader Paddy Ashdown Dies

Former Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown has died aged 77, the party has announced.

A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Paddy Ashdown passed away earlier this evening following a short illness.

“He will be desperately missed by everyone at the Liberal Democrats as a dear friend and colleague, and remembered as someone who made an immeasurable contribution to furthering the cause of liberalism.

“Our thoughts are with his family and all of his friends at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Ashdown led the Lib Dems for more than 10 years, stepping down in August 1999.

The party’s current leader, Vince Cable, said the former Yeovil MP was regarded with “immense affection and respect” during his political career.

“Our thoughts are with Jane and Paddy’s family this evening,” Cable added.

“He was famous for his politics, but his talents extended well beyond that arena. He was an accomplished author, and had spent many years serving the country before he got near the House of Commons.

“Few people know how hard he fought to get into politics following his service in the marines and diplomatic service. He exercised every ounce of his considerable personal stamina to win the Yeovil seat. He was a personal example to me and to many other candidates.”

Cable said Ashdown “made a real mark” after entering parliament for the first time.

“He was always listened to, in particular, on international issues and defence. He took up unpopular causes where he was respected for his convictions,” he said.

“He inspired the Liberal Democrats from a polling position he famously described as ‘represented by an asterisk’, to become a formidable campaigning force laying the ground for the strength which later took the party into government.

“In recent years, he has been powerful voice of real significance to the pro-European cause. He will be sadly missed in all parts of politics and parliament.”

Dick Newby, the Lib Dem leader in the House of Lords, said Ashdown was “a natural leader: energetic, charismatic and strategic”.

“He kept the Liberal Democrats alive in our early years and never lost his verve for promoting liberal values. Having worked with him for thirty years, I will miss him greatly,” he added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.