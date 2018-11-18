Four Men Taken To Hospital After Quadruple Stabbing

Four men have been taken to hospital following the latest knife-related violent incident in London.
Police and paramedics were called to Fraser Road in Edmonton at about 5.55pm on Sunday, after reports of a fight.
According to local reports four men, all in their 20s, were found with stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Two cars were also found at the scene and are being examined by police investigators.
The incident comes just 24 hours after three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured when the taxi they were sitting in was targeted in a drive-by shooting in Enfield, north London.
Police believe that a second vehicle pulled alongside the mini-cab, at least two men got out and approached the victims, one of whom was armed with a shotgun.
The capital has been hit by a wave of violent crime in recent weeks, including a spate of fatal stabbings.
Emergency crews have reported a startling 16% rise in attacks, and at the start of November five men were killed in just six days on London’s streets.
No arrests have been made in neither the Enfield nor Edmonton incident. Police have urged anyone with information to call 101, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.