Four sleeping children were murdered after being trapped in their bedrooms when their home was torched in the early hours of the morning, a court has heard.

Zak Bolland, 23, launched the attack after being involved in a feud with the victims’ 16-year-old brother Kyle Pearson, a jury at Manchester Crown Court was told on Tuesday.

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother, Brandon, eight, and seven-year-old sister, Lacie, all died in the blaze, which started around 5am on December 11.

Their three-year-old sister Lia died two days later, and their mother, Michelle Pearson, 35, remains in hospital.

Bolland, along with David Worrall, 25, removed a fence panel from the garden of Pearson’s Greater Manchester home, smashed a kitchen window and tossed in two petrol bombs, it is alleged.

One landed near the stairs, blocking the only exit to the ground floor and trapping the victims upstairs as flames engulfed the three-bedroom house on Jackson Street, Walkden.