Woman Tells Of Horror Fox Attack After Waking 'Covered In Blood'

Jodie Nailard Jodie Nailard has told how she was bitten by a fox while she slept in her bedroom in south London

A woman told of her panic after she woke “covered in blood” to find a fox in her bedroom after the animal had apparently savaged her arm.

Jodie Nailard said she woke up startled at about 5.30am on Sunday after feeling a sharp pain in her bicep and discovered the four-legged culprit lingering at the end of her bed in Clapham, south London.

The 22-year-old said the fox was sent flying on to the floor after she sat bolt upright after noticing her arm was bleeding.

Jodie suffered six puncture wounds to her bicep after the animal snuck into her room through patio doors which she and her boyfriend, Harry King, had left open.

Jodie told The Sun: “My left bicep was throbbing with pain and covered in blood and I wondered what the hell had happened.

“Then I saw a fox at the end of my bed and I just screamed and burst into tears.

“As I sat up I accidentally kicked it and it jumped off the bed and ran out of the door.”

The fox didn’t leave the room immediately, with Harry forced to throw pillows at it to get it to flee.