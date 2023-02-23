Fox News Host Throws Hissy Fit Over 'Woke' Legos

Fox News dedicated a segment to ridiculing Lego for “going woke” because it’s representing people with physical and mental disabilities in its new product line.

“Say it ain’t so,” Fox News host Harris Faulkner said on her program Wednesday. “Lego is going woke. The company unveiling a range of new characters in the effort to be more inclusive. Lego says the new characters will promote diversity and understanding.”

“Some will have anxiety issues. I don’t know how you show that,” she added, as her guest, Fox News radio host Jimmy Failla, scoffed. “One will have a missing limb. Another, Down syndrome. These are really important issues.”

i don't see how our culture bounces back from this pic.twitter.com/5bvvgvN3X8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 22, 2023

The brand recently introduced new characters to its Friends line, including those with different skin tones, disabilities, limb difference and vitiligo.

The company said it had done so after feedback that “children had a desire to see themselves, their friends and their families better represented.”

Somehow, according to Failla, this is outrageous.

“It shouldn’t be going on the way it’s going on,” Failla beefed. “But the reason they force identity into toys is because they think identity comes with a built-in political orientation. And that’s what they’re after here. I’m not having it.”