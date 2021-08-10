Fox News Shocked Olympic Basketball Team Celebrated Victory With Booze

Fox News came under a severe amount of Twitter mockery on Monday after it suggested the notion that American Olympians might celebrate a gold medal victory by drinking alcohol was somehow shocking.

The network went into pearl-clutching mode after Team USA basketball star Kevin Durant posted clips to Instagram showing he and his fellow hoop players celebrating their fourth consecutive gold medal by drinking Lobos Tequila, a booze brand in which LeBron James is a major investor.

As you can see below, the team seems happily buzzed after the win against France, which beat Team USA earlier in the Olympics.