Christine And Frank Lampard Are Expecting Their First Baby Together

Frank Lampard has announced Christine Lampard is pregnant with their first baby together.
Revealing the news on Instagram the former England footballer wrote: ’We have some exciting news we wanted to share with you. The Lampard family is growing! My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn’t be happier!”
Christine also shared her husband’s photo with the caption: “I feel so excited, nervous and grateful! The list of emotions is endless.”
The TV presenter is stepmother to Frank’s daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 10. Earlier this year she told The Mirror how they helped her celebrate her 39th birthday. “They both wrote the most beautiful cards which made me cry. I couldn’t believe how much they loved me. The wee one wrote ‘I usually start cards with “dear” but this is an extraordinary card for an extraordinary person.’ She is 10!
“She went on to say ‘I love you being my stepmum’ and so I started to cry. I’m proud I have that kind of relationship with them.”
The couple got married in 2015, four years after Frank proposed.