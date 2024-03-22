Frank Hester Under Police Investigation For Alleged Racist Comments About Diane Abbott

Frank Hester Getty/TPP

West Yorkshire police have launched an investigation into alleged racist comments made by Tory donor Frank Hester.

Hester was reported by The Guardian to have said veteran MP Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all Black women” and “should be shot”.

He gave the Conservatives £10m last year, making him the party’s biggest donor.

Hester later said he was “sorry” for the “rude” comments he made about Abbott.

In a statement on Friday, West Yorkshire police said: “We are investigating racist comments which were allegedly made at a meeting in Leeds in 2019.

“On Monday 11 March 2024, The Metropolitan Police Service’s Parliamentary and Investigation Team was contacted in relation to a report about an MP that appeared in the Guardian, which outlined the alleged remarks.

“This is the first time the comments had been brought to the attention of police.

“The investigation was subsequently passed to West Yorkshire due to the meeting having taken place in Horsforth.

“Our officers have since been working to establish the facts and to ultimately ascertain whether a crime has been committed.

“We recognise the strong reaction to these allegations and appreciate everyone who has contacted us since the article was published.